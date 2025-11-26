Azernews.Az

HP announces workforce cuts

26 November 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)
HP plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs due to the increased use of artificial intelligence, which represents about 10 percent of the company’s workforce, Azernews reports.

