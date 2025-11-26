Inflation in Australia edges higher in October

26 November 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Australia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose at an annual rate of 3.8% in October, up from 3.6% in the previous month and slightly higher than economists had expected, according to Wednesday’s report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), Azernews reports.

