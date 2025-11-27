Azernews.Az

Thursday November 27 2025

North–South Corridor set for fivefold growth as Azerbaijan upgrades key rail lines

27 November 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
North–South Corridor set for fivefold growth as Azerbaijan upgrades key rail lines
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The modernization of key railway segments is already underway. The reconstruction of the Sumgait–Yalama line is expected to be completed by the end of the current year, thereby enhancing the corridor's capacity and efficiency. Meanwhile, the Horadiz–Agbend railway line is set to reach the Armenian border by 2026, promising an annual freight capacity of up to 15 million tons. In addition, Azerbaijan is restoring a 188–200 kilometer segment of railway passing through Nakhchivan, with construction poised to begin immediately after the design phase is completed.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more