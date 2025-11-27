North–South Corridor set for fivefold growth as Azerbaijan upgrades key rail lines
The modernization of key railway segments is already underway. The reconstruction of the Sumgait–Yalama line is expected to be completed by the end of the current year, thereby enhancing the corridor's capacity and efficiency. Meanwhile, the Horadiz–Agbend railway line is set to reach the Armenian border by 2026, promising an annual freight capacity of up to 15 million tons. In addition, Azerbaijan is restoring a 188–200 kilometer segment of railway passing through Nakhchivan, with construction poised to begin immediately after the design phase is completed.
