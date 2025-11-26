LS Corp. announces 150 bln won investment in US submarine cable facility

26 November 2025 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

LS Corp., the holding company of LS Group, announced Wednesday that it will invest 150 billion won (approximately US$102.8 million) in its cable manufacturing subsidiary, LS Cable & System Ltd., to support the company’s large-scale project to build a submarine power cable plant in the United States, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!