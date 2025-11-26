Azernews.Az

LS Corp. announces 150 bln won investment in US submarine cable facility

26 November 2025 23:55 (UTC+04:00)
LS Corp., the holding company of LS Group, announced Wednesday that it will invest 150 billion won (approximately US$102.8 million) in its cable manufacturing subsidiary, LS Cable & System Ltd., to support the company’s large-scale project to build a submarine power cable plant in the United States, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

