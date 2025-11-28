MFA congratulates Albania on its National Day
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Albania on the occasion of its National Day.
As Azernews reports, the congratulatory message was shared on the MFA’s official account on the social media platform X.
The post reads: “Our warmest congratulations to the People and Government of Albania on the occasion of National Day.
Happy National Day, Albania!”
Our warmest congratulations to the People and Government of Albania on the occasion of National Day.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 28, 2025
Happy National Day, Albania! 🇦🇿🇦🇱@AlbanianDiplo pic.twitter.com/01aoLq8kEj
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!