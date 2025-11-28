Azernews.Az

Friday November 28 2025

MFA congratulates Albania on its National Day

28 November 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Albania on the occasion of its National Day.

As Azernews reports, the congratulatory message was shared on the MFA’s official account on the social media platform X.

The post reads: “Our warmest congratulations to the People and Government of Albania on the occasion of National Day.

Happy National Day, Albania!”

