Thursday November 27 2025

Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund records slight drop in lending for past ten months

27 November 2025 13:41 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In January–October of this year, the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF) issued loans totaling 371.3 million manats, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

