Falling Caspian water levels demand rethink of energy transport, says Chevron VP

27 November 2025 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The declining water level of the Caspian Sea is making it necessary to reconsider current approaches to hydrocarbon transportation and transition toward more environmentally friendly solutions.

Azernews reports, this was stated by Dillon Morgan, Vice President for Eurasia at Chevron International Production Company, during the SPE Caspian Technical Conference 2025 held in Baku.

“Pipelines remain the safest method for transporting oil and gas, and when we speak about sustainable and responsible energy delivery, they should be the preferred choice,” Morgan said.

The Chevron vice president highlighted the importance of developing compatible and interconnected infrastructure among Caspian littoral states. According to him, such coordinated development would significantly reduce the number of vessels needed and minimize the requirement for extensive dredging operations to keep ports functional.

“For such initiatives to move forward, it is essential to clearly explain why this approach benefits all countries in the region and aligns with the long-term interests of the Caspian Sea. The SPE can serve as a key platform for promoting these ideas, as the organization is not tied to the interests of individual companies but is focused on professional and responsible industry development,” he added.