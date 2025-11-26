Polish Ambassador meets with ANAMA officials [PHOTOS]

26 November 2025 22:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Shamil Rzayev, and Deputy Chairman Samir Poladov held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to Azerbaijan, Pawel Radomski, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the ambassador was briefed on the scale of the mine problem facing Azerbaijan and the ongoing efforts to clear landmines in the liberated territories.

The sides exchanged views on potential avenues for Poland’s support in humanitarian demining operations in Azerbaijan, prospects for possible cooperation, and other matters of mutual interest.