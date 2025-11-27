Azerbaijan highlights expanding media partnerships across Turkic World

27 November 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) remains one of Azerbaijan’s closest partners, with the Turkic world regarded as a family platform by the country. Within this framework, cooperation has consistently advanced along priority directions.

As reported by Azernews, these remarks were made by Rasim Baghirov, Director of the Department for International Relations and Documentation at the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, during the 12th meeting of the OTS Working Group on Media and Information.

Baghirov noted that the Media Development Agency has continued its activities in line with the action plan adopted at last year’s meeting of the OTS Media and Information Working Group held in Tashkent. He added that a roundtable was organized jointly with the OTS during the Global Media Forum in Shusha, where highly productive discussions were held with media representatives.

“In addition, we took part in the Media Forum held in Kazakhstan this April. Various projects have been implemented with brotherly Türkiye, and several major initiatives have been carried out with Uzbekistan. Joint media forums were organized with Uzbekistan in 2024 and again in September of this year. Reciprocal visits of media representatives have been arranged among OTS member states. Kyrgyzstan also participated in the Shusha Global Media Forum. All these activities demonstrate Azerbaijan’s strong commitment to active cooperation with OTS member countries across various fields, including the media sector,” Baghirov emphasized.