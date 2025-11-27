Young soloist takes stage in 'Asli and Kerem' opera [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

27 November 2025 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

As part of the 140th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, the troupe of the Opera and Ballet Theater has come forward with another presentation, Azernews reports.

One of the valuable examples of our national opera art, the opera "Asli and Kerem", was performed on November 26 at the Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio.

Although 113 years have passed since its first performance on May 18, 1912, the work is still received with great admiration by audiences today and remains among the pieces with a long and vibrant stage life. By turning to the theme of "Asli and Kerem," Uzeyir Hajibayli chose a new source for his compositions—the folk epics and ashig music.

In this performance, the role of Asli was played for the first time by the young soloist of the Opera and Ballet Theater, Gulzar Farajova. Her stage partner in the role of Kerem was Honored Artist Elnur Zeynalov. The cast also included Taleh Yahyayev (The Priest), Honored Artist Ilkin Ahmadov (The Shah), Mutallim Demirov (The Sheikh), Nazar Beylarov, and others. The soloists were accompanied on the tar by Honored Artist Elkhan Mansurov.

The libretto of the opera, written based on motifs of an Azerbaijani folk epic, was also authored by Uzeyir Hajibayli. The production glorifies the power of devoted love and the spiritual beauty of the human being. Currently featured in the theater's repertoire, the opera was staged at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in 2011 by Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev.

The musical director and conductor of the performance is Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva, the stage designer is Honored Cultural Worker Yusif Babayev, and the choreographer is People's Artist Madina Aliyeva.

The first director of the opera "Asli and Kerem" was "Huseyn Arablinski", and its first conductor was Uzeyir Hajibayli himself. The first Asli was Ahmad Agdamski, and Kerem was performed by Huseyngulu Sarabski.

Over the years, the role of Asli has been performed by Zeynab Khanlarova, Gulxar Hasanova, Ghandab Guliyeva, Rasmiya Sadigova, Sakima Ismayilova, Vusala Musayeva, Rovana Amiraslanli, Arzu Aliyeva, Sadaf Budagova, and others; the role of Kerem has been portrayed by Arif Babayev, Gulu Asgarov, Janali Akbarov, Baba Mahmudoglu, Ilkin Ahmadov, Elnur Zeynalov, Sabuhi Ibayev, Mahabbat Safarov, and many other beloved performers.

The collective of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has presented the opera "Asli and Kerem" within the Uzeyir Hajibayli Festival in Aghjabadi, at the Silk Road Festival in Shaki, and as part of the "Opera Days" project in the open air at the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.