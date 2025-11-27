Azerbaijan, Slovenia discuss direct flight agreement
Azerbaijan and Slovenia are in talks to sign an agreement that would allow the establishment of direct air connections between the two countries, Azernews reports.
According to “Ex-Yu Aviation News,” Slovenian Minister of Economy, Tourism, and Sports Matyaj Han stated that direct flights would be a significant step toward expanding economic cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties.
Minister Han highlighted that relations between the two countries are developing positively and that in recent years, collaboration has increased actively, particularly in logistics, transport routes, energy, digitalization, and the pharmaceutical sector.
He also noted that there are currently no regular flights between Slovenia and Azerbaijan, but negotiations on the relevant agreement are ongoing. “Regular air connections will help reinforce economic relations between our countries,” Han said.
In addition, tourist traffic remains relatively low. Between January and August 2025, only 553 Slovenian tourists visited Azerbaijan. In this context, the minister proposed that the tourism authorities of both countries explore closer cooperation, including organizing familiarization trips for journalists, influencers, and tour operators.
