Baku hosts 12th OTS Media and Information Working Group Meeting

27 November 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Baku hosts the 12th meeting of the Working Group on Media and Information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

The meeting will begin with opening remarks by Rasim Baghirov, Director of the International Relations and Documentation Department of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Deputy Secretary-General of the OTS, Ömer Kocaman, is also expected to deliver a speech.

Within the framework of the meeting, participants will discuss the implementation status of the OTS Action Plan for 2025 in the relevant field, along with holding several panel sessions.