Baku hosts 7th OTS Media Meeting as Azerbaijan boosts Turkic media cooperation

28 November 2025 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The 7th meeting of ministers and senior officials responsible for media and information within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is underway in Baku, Azernews reports.

The gathering brings together OTS Deputy Secretary-General Ömer Kocaman; Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmed Ismayilov; Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Kanat Iskakov; Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov; Deputy Head of the Public Relations Department of the Presidency of Türkiye Ferhat Pirinççi; and Director of Uzbekistan’s Mass Media Content Production Center under the Presidential Administration Kobuljon Akhmedov.

Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, an observer member of the Organization, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, is also taking part.

Addressing the event, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmed Ismayilov noted that under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, the country places strong emphasis on advancing its media sector.

He highlighted key achievements, including the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press and the recognition of numerous journalists for their contributions.

Ismayilov also emphasized the growing importance of the annual Shusha Media Forum—held with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan and attended actively by Turkic states—as well as the yearly “Media Literacy” program conducted each December, which he said plays a vital role in enhancing critical thinking and professional development among journalists and media specialists.

Ismayilov stressed that Azerbaijan views the OTS not only as an economic and political alliance but also as an essential platform for countering disinformation and hybrid information threats.

“We are consistently working to safeguard our information sovereignty. By 2025, Azerbaijan’s cooperation with other Turkic states in the media sphere has deepened significantly,” he added.