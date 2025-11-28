Baku hosts 7th OTS Media Meeting as Azerbaijan boosts Turkic media cooperation
The 7th meeting of ministers and senior officials responsible for media and information within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is underway in Baku, Azernews reports.
The gathering brings together OTS Deputy Secretary-General Ömer
Kocaman; Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development
Agency Ahmed Ismayilov; Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Culture and
Information Kanat Iskakov; Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Maksat Mamytkanov; Deputy Head of the Public Relations Department
of the Presidency of Türkiye Ferhat Pirinççi; and Director of
Uzbekistan’s Mass Media Content Production Center under the
Presidential Administration Kobuljon Akhmedov.
Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, an observer member of the Organization, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, is also taking part.
Addressing the event, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmed Ismayilov noted that under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, the country places strong emphasis on advancing its media sector.
He highlighted key achievements, including the celebration of
the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press and the
recognition of numerous journalists for their contributions.
Ismayilov also emphasized the growing importance of the annual Shusha Media Forum—held with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan and attended actively by Turkic states—as well as the yearly “Media Literacy” program conducted each December, which he said plays a vital role in enhancing critical thinking and professional development among journalists and media specialists.
Ismayilov stressed that Azerbaijan views the OTS not only as an economic and political alliance but also as an essential platform for countering disinformation and hybrid information threats.
“We are consistently working to safeguard our information sovereignty. By 2025, Azerbaijan’s cooperation with other Turkic states in the media sphere has deepened significantly,” he added.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!