Azerbaijani Minister highlights key challenges facing major transport corridors in Taskent

27 November 2025 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, took part in the panel on the Comprehensive Coordination Agenda for Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Black Sea region at the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor Forum held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to information, Minister Nabiyev noted during his speech that major corridor projects often face challenges such as differing border standards, insufficient digitalisation, and infrastructure gaps.

He emphasised that Azerbaijan’s strategic location, political stability, and economic diversification make the country a reliable and attractive investment destination.

Minister Nabiyev also highlighted that the Zangazur corridor will provide sustainable, fast, and cost-effective connectivity between Europe and Central Asia, while the Middle Corridor is being developed as a sustainable and efficient regional model.