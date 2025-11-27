European Championship: Two more Azerbaijani boxers advance to semifinals

27 November 2025 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The quarterfinal stage of the European U23 Boxing Championships has concluded in Budapest, Hungary, Azernews reports.

Based on the results of the fights, two more Azerbaijani athletes have advanced to the semifinals.

Subhan Mammadov (50 kg) defeated Salvator Attrattivo (Italy) in all three rounds – 5:0 (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27). He will face Luis Rooney (Ireland) in the semifinals.

Sabuhi Alizade (+90 kg) also won his quarterfinal bout. The Ganja boxing school graduate defeated Ilia Zinkovski (Ukraine) decisively in the second round. On his way to the final, our boxer will face Marko Perkovic (Croatia).

Thus, the number of our athletes advancing to the semifinals of the European Championship has increased to three. Previously, Taghi Nasibov (60 kg) had also secured a spot in this stage.

The boxers who advance to the semifinals have guaranteed themselves at least a bronze medal. The matches of this stage will take place on November 28.

