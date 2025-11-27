EU official highlights Zangazur Corridor’s role in strengthening regional connectivity

27 November 2025 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela said the Zangazur Corridor could seamlessly complement existing transport routes in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, emphasizing its potential importance for regional trade, Azernews reports.

Speaking to Gazeta.uz, Sikela noted:

"The EU always viewed the Trans-Caspian route as a network, not a single line. In that context, the Zangazur Corridor can complement existing connections if developed transparently and cooperatively.

Its potential lies in offering an additional transit option, reducing congestion on current routes, and improving the overall resilience of regional trade. For Central Asia, more routing options mean more stability and more competitive access to global markets."

He also stressed the need for deeper technological reforms:

"Digitalisation is essential if the Trans-Caspian route is to become a competitive alternative to existing corridors. Central Asian governments see this as a priority and the EU fully supports this aim. Through programmes like Ready4Trade, we are helping countries move from paper-based procedures to digital, predictable systems. We have already mapped existing digital tools, identified gaps, and agreed with governments on the reforms that will bring the greatest impact. The next step is rolling out concrete solutions such as electronic certificates, risk-management tools, and interoperable customs systems. In short, yes — further digitalisation is planned, and it is one of the quickest ways to reduce delays, lower costs, and strengthen the corridor's reliability."

Commenting on the broader Middle Corridor, Sikela said progress has been accelerating:

"The development of the Trans-Caspian Corridor has accelerated significantly over the past years. We now see a clear political commitment from all countries along the route, and we see real investment starting to flow — especially in ports, roads, digitalization, and logistics. To put it simply: the building blocks are in place. The political will is there. Investment is starting. And if we maintain this momentum, the Trans-Caspian Corridor can become a strategic alternative routing goods between Europe and Asia in around 15 days."

President Ilham Aliyev previously stated that the Zangazur Corridor may be launched by the end of 2028, adding that its annual capacity will reach 15 million tons of cargo.