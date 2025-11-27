Azerbaijan’s digital leap: How technology reshaping public services & industry [ANALYSIS]

27 November 2025 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In the era of rapid technological advancement, digitalization is no longer a luxury but a strategic necessity. The integration of digital tools and artificial intelligence (AI) into economic and administrative systems transforms traditional processes, enhances transparency, and accelerates decision-making. In a globalized economy, countries that fail to adopt digital solutions risk lagging in efficiency, competitiveness, and citizen satisfaction.

The rise of the digital economy reflects a profound shift in economic dynamics: information and communication technologies (ICT) are no longer mere enablers but foundational drivers of growth, innovation, and sustainable development. Digitalization allows governments and enterprises to not only streamline operations but also extract data-driven insights, optimize resource allocation, and anticipate challenges before they escalate.

One of the most tangible benefits of digitalization is its ability to minimize bureaucratic inefficiencies. Paper-based processes, multiple approval chains, and fragmented data systems often hinder timely decision-making. By implementing digital solutions, organizations can automate repetitive tasks, standardize procedures, and accelerate inter-agency communication.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), part of AZCON Holding, is a strong example of how digitalization is transforming key sectors. Under the leadership of Chairman Rovshan Rustamov, ADY has worked closely with Russian Railways to modernize freight transportation. The two sides have focused on accelerating information exchange, optimizing logistics, and enhancing the safety and efficiency of rail routes. This collaboration culminated in a bilateral agreement enabling electronic exchange of information, allowing ADY to fully digitize documentation and streamline operations—a move that reduces administrative delays while improving service quality.

Similarly, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is harnessing digital technologies to enhance environmental sustainability. Samir Gurbanov, Head of SOCAR’s Department for Environmental Analytics, highlighted that the company is implementing a fully digital system to monitor waste across all its operations. By collaborating with ENABLON, SOCAR has introduced a monitoring, reporting, and verification system that ensures precise tracking of environmental indicators. These measures are complemented by CO₂ capture and utilization initiatives, energy efficiency programs, renewable energy adoption, and advanced leak detection systems, all of which underscore the company’s commitment to sustainability. Digitalization not only allows SOCAR to monitor its environmental impact more effectively but also enables proactive management of resources and risk.

Digitalization directly improves citizens’ access to services and enhances the overall quality of life. Systems like SIMA Imza, developed by “AzInTelecom” LLC under AZCON Holding, demonstrate how cloud-based digital solutions empower individuals. With SIMA, citizens can securely access over 100 electronic tax services, submit applications, and digitally sign official documents using facial recognition technology—all from their homes.

Moreover, government initiatives such as DOST Agency and ASAN Service integrate digital platforms to simplify public services, reducing waiting times, increasing transparency, and promoting equitable access. Citizens benefit from not only convenience but also increased trust in the efficiency and reliability of public administration.

It should be noted that, according to this year’s data, 25 countries are currently studying and implementing the “ASAN Service” model, introducing it as an intellectual brand of Azerbaijan. While similar systems exist in 3–4 countries worldwide, the “ASAN Application” distinguishes itself through its advanced functionality.

A testament to the system’s success is that more than 100 countries have recognized Azerbaijan’s “ASAN Application” with special awards. In 2024 alone, over 25,000 citizens registered with the system, and this number is expected to grow in the coming years as the platform continues to expand its reach and services.

The banking sector, too, is harnessing digitalization to expand financial inclusion. The Central Bank’s “Financial Sector Development Strategy for 2024-2026” aims to raise the average annual number of non-cash transactions per capita to 200 by 2028, nearly doubling the 2023 figure of 93. Regulatory updates, modernization of payment systems, and enhanced market access are enabling citizens to engage in safer, faster, and more convenient financial transactions.

Azerbaijan’s experience demonstrates that digitalization is not simply a technical upgrade—it is a strategic driver of economic growth, social development, and innovation. From transportation and energy to finance and public administration, digital tools and AI improve efficiency, enhance transparency, expand access to services, and foster sustainable development.

By integrating digital technologies across key sectors, Azerbaijan is improving efficiency and accessibility in its economy, while exploring the potential of the digital economy for development.