Putin Outlines Conditions for Possible Ceasefire in Ukraine

27 November 2025 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Russian leader delivered a series of statements regarding potential peace negotiations and a possible ceasefire, Azernews reports.

He said that Russia is prepared to formally declare in writing that it does not intend to attack Europe. He added that Moscow expects negotiators from the United States to arrive in the first half of next week.

According to him, Russia has not yet received any official invitation to rejoin the G8. He noted that hostilities would end once Ukrainian forces withdraw from the territories they currently hold; otherwise, Russia would seek to achieve this militarily.

He emphasized that Russian negotiators will include representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Vladimir Medinsky and Yuri Ushakov. Russia, he said, is ready to discuss European security and strategic stability with Western counterparts.

Commenting on U.S. sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft, he remarked that they came as a surprise to Moscow and that the signals behind them remain unclear. He also stated that Russia intends to raise the issue of nuclear testing during talks with U.S. representatives.

The leader further noted that the confiscation of Russian assets in Europe would be considered “theft.” Addressing allegations against Witkoff of excessive friendliness toward Russia, he said such claims were unfounded, stressing that Witkoff was defending the position of his president and his country.