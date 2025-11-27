Manat exchange rate shows mixed annual dynamics as of this month

27 November 2025 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

According to CBA statistics, the lowest level of the manat’s exchange rate over the past 17 years was observed at the end of January 2015, when it dropped to 2.68 points amid external economic pressures.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!