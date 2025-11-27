Azernews.Az

Thursday November 27 2025

Manat exchange rate shows mixed annual dynamics as of this month

27 November 2025 18:33 (UTC+04:00)
Manat exchange rate shows mixed annual dynamics as of this month
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

According to CBA statistics, the lowest level of the manat’s exchange rate over the past 17 years was observed at the end of January 2015, when it dropped to 2.68 points amid external economic pressures.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more