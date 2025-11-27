Spanish-language guide for “Women’s Support Line” presented in Baku

27 November 2025 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

On November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and within the framework of the UN’s “Orange Day” initiative, the Spanish-language edition of the “Women’s Support Line” guide was officially launched in Baku.

The initiative was jointly organized by Azercell Telecom LLC, the Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan, and the “Hopeful Future” Social Initiatives Public Union, reflecting a shared commitment to improving women’s welfare and strengthening gender equality.

The event brought together representatives of government institutions, including the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, members of the diplomatic corps, international organizations, and civil society groups.

Speaking at the presentation, Shirin Aliyeva, Azercell’s Chief Legal and Data Strategy Officer, emphasized the company’s dedication to empowering women through its corporate social responsibility strategy:

“The Support Line is a vital social project aimed at enhancing women’s welfare and providing immediate assistance to those in difficult situations. Our goal is to ensure urgent and professional support for women who need help at this very moment. Publishing the guide in Spanish expands accessibility, reaching a wider audience and significantly extending the project’s impact.”

Aliyeva also invited guests to watch Azercell’s social video “Offline Women”, dedicated to the Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, highlighted her country’s numerous initiatives promoting gender equality, stressing the importance of collaboration at both national and international levels:

“This guide was prepared through cooperation between government institutions, the private sector, and civil society. Our aim is to empower women, protect their rights, and promote gender equality.”

Kamala Ashumova, head of the “Hopeful Future” Social Initiatives Public Union, provided detailed information about the activities of the Women’s Support Line.

Since its establishment in 2022, the Support Line has assisted more than 11,300 women. Operated by the “Hopeful Future” Social Initiatives Public Union with Azercell’s partnership, the service provides urgent and comprehensive psychosocial support, rehabilitation, and reintegration into society. To achieve these goals, the Support Line works closely with community-based legal clinics, government agencies, and NGOs.