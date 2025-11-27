Erdoğan calls for fair access to healthcare at Ankara forum

27 November 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Advances, innovations, discoveries and breakthroughs in the field of medicine, no matter which nation, state or institution they originate from, are the shared heritage, collective gain and common joy of humanity.

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, speaking at the 11th Turkish Medical World Congress and TÜSEB Aziz Sancar Science, Service and Incentive Awards Ceremony held at the Beştepe National Congress and Culture Centre in Ankara.

Erdoğan noted that this age-old principle has increasingly lost ground in today’s profit-oriented global order, adding:

“A world where every sick person cannot access treatment, where medical developments that become final products are not offered equally to all, cannot be considered fair, equal or livable. Just as human life cannot be exploited and human dignity cannot be commercialised, neither health nor illness can be exploited or treated as a market commodity. A human being’s body and soul, health and illness, cannot be used purely for commercial purposes nor as tools of domination. We must openly discuss this, take risks, lead this transformation, and struggle for it.”

“A world that remained silent on Gaza’s hospitals cannot easily transform into a just one,” the Turkish President added, also, criticising the international community’s silence on Israel’s attacks on Gaza:

“For two full years, the world watched hospitals in Gaza being bombed and patients, healthcare workers, children and even innocent babies in incubators being killed. Transitioning from such a world to a just and humane one will not be easy. But the day humanity collectively rejoices in saving a single life, the day we see every newborn baby’s health as our own joy, believe me, the world will become a paradise. That is what we are working for; you, too, are striving for the same goal.”

Highlighting the country's resilience during the pandemic, Erdoğan said:

“The strength, capabilities and shock resistance of the Turkish health system were clearly demonstrated during COVID-19. Yet we are not satisfied with what we have. Over the last 23 years, every step we took in healthcare was made in consultation with our scientists. With God’s will, we will achieve much more together.”

He added that despite major achievements, Türkiye’s targets have not yet been fully reached:

“Being in the top league in terms of medical infrastructure is not enough. Being one of the most admired countries in equal access to healthcare is not enough. Providing free state-funded healthcare is not enough. Training physicians above global standards is not enough. We must also become one of the world’s leading countries in scientific research—especially in medicine and pharmaceuticals. We must advance further in R&D and take new steps in the production of medical devices.”

Erdoğan emphasised the need for a comprehensive national strategy in the field of health technologies:

“Despite all my personal efforts, I know we are still far from our targets. As in the defence industry, we face internal and external obstacles. But just as Türkiye overcame challenges in the defence sector, it will, God willing, overcome them in domestic drug and medical device production as well. By working, producing and persevering in the face of difficulties, we will elevate Türkiye to an entirely new level.”

Stating that Türkiye’s people-centred approach has transformed its healthcare system, Erdoğan noted:

“Over the past 23 years, we have built a widespread, high-quality and accessible healthcare system. Today, with more than 1.47 million healthcare workers, we provide first-class healthcare services to our 86 million citizens. Since 2002, we have increased the number of personnel by 288 per cent.”

Erdoğan added that 80% of public hospitals have been renewed or rebuilt, and that 25 city hospitals are currently in service, with 13 more under construction.

“Thanks to our strong healthcare infrastructure, Türkiye now offers high-level medical services globally, not only to neighbouring countries, but to Europe and beyond. We have implemented countless projects, investments and reforms that would take hours, even days, to list.”

President Erdoğan received the World Health Organisation (WHO) Europe Award, presented by WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr Hans Kluge, in recognition of Türkiye’s extraordinary humanitarian efforts for the Palestinian people and its leadership in medical evacuations from Gaza.

Nobel laureate Turkish scientist Prof. Dr Aziz Sancar also attended the ceremony.