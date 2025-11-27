Pope Leo XIV visits Türkiye marking 1700th anniversary of First Council of Nicaea

27 November 2025 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Pope Leo XIV, the Head of the Vatican State and spiritual leader of the Catholic world, arrived in Türkiye on 27 November 2025.

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced on his social media account that the Pope will pay an official visit to Türkiye between 27–30 November at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Duran stated that the talks will address Türkiye–Vatican relations as well as major regional and global developments, particularly the situation in Palestine.

The visit gains additional importance as it coincides with the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea—a milestone in Christian unity—and as the Pope’s programme includes several unprecedented events.

Pope Leo XIV’s visit officially begins today at 12:30 with a welcoming ceremony at Ankara Esenboğa Airport. At 13:30, he will visit Anıtkabir, followed by a meeting with President Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex in Beştepe.

In his address to state officials, diplomatic representatives and civil society organizations, the Pope is expected to focus on Middle East peace, migration, and humanitarian crises.

Istanbul programme: meetings with clergy, interfaith messages

On 28 November, Pope Leo XIV will meet clergy members at Saint Esprit Church in Istanbul. He will then visit the Bomonti French Hospital Nursing Home.

At 15:30, the Pope will attend a prayer ceremony near the Iznik Underwater Basilica, considered one of the most symbolic moments of the visit due to the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea.

Interfaith dialogue at Sultanahmet Mosque

On Saturday, 29 November, the Pope will visit the Sultanahmet (Blue) Mosque. Accompanied by the Istanbul Mufti, he will offer prayers near the mihrab, delivering a message of interfaith tolerance.

Throughout the day, he will also hold private meetings with representatives of the Syriac Orthodox Church, the Mor Ephrem Community, and other Catholic leaders. Later, at the St. George Patriarchate, he will meet Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I.

In the evening, Pope Leo XIV will address members of the Catholic community in Türkiye at Volkswagen Arena.

Departure for Beirut

On Sunday, 30 November, the Pope will visit several churches in Istanbul before attending a lunch with Patriarch Bartholomew. He will then depart for Beirut.