South Korea launches research satellite

27 November 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea has successfully launched its largest satellite to date using its domestically developed Nuri space rocket, Azernews reports.

According to the Associated Press, this marks the fourth of six launches planned by the country through 2027. The launch took place at South Korea’s space center on an island off the southwestern coast of Goheung. The rocket carried a 516 kg research satellite into orbit, accompanied by 12 smaller microsatellites.

About 40 minutes after liftoff, the main satellite established contact with South Korea’s ground station in Antarctica, confirming a successful deployment. The satellite is equipped with a wide-angle camera for observing the aurora borealis, instruments for measuring plasma and magnetic fields, and systems designed to monitor scientific experiments in space, ranging from material science to environmental studies.

Experts note that this launch represents a significant step forward for South Korea’s space ambitions, as the Nuri rocket program demonstrates the country’s growing ability to develop and operate advanced orbital technologies independently. Some researchers are particularly excited about the satellite’s potential to provide real-time data on the aurora and geomagnetic activity, which could contribute to both climate research and understanding of space weather that affects satellites and communication systems on Earth.

To celebrate the launch, the Korean Aerospace Administration streamed the event live online, and thousands of viewers watched as the Nuri rocket carried the nation’s largest homegrown satellite into orbit, marking a proud milestone for South Korea’s space program.