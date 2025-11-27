Baku, Amman advance strategic cooperation with new agreements signed

27 November 2025 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan and Jordan have signed a series of important documents aimed at strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors, Azernews reports.

The documents were signed following the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan held in Baku.

The Protocol summarizing the results of the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, along with the Executive Cooperation Program for 2025–2027 covering science and education, culture and art, youth and sports, archaeology, healthcare and media, was signed by the Commission Co-Chairs Sahil Babayev and Yarub Al-Guda.

Several other key documents were also formalized. These include the Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in the Field of Customs between the two governments, the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Tourism between the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Tourism and Historical Monuments of Jordan, the Implementation Program on Tourism Cooperation, and a Memorandum of Understanding between SMEDA and JEDCO to enhance partnership in the SME sector. Each document was signed by the authorized representatives of the relevant institutions.

After the signing ceremony, the co-chairs addressed questions from media representatives. Highlighting the Intergovernmental Commission as the main platform for economic cooperation, they emphasized that the fourth meeting allowed the sides to agree on concrete directions in trade, investment, industry, energy, transport, education, culture and other fields. They underlined that the progress achieved so far reflects the strategic nature of bilateral relations and reinforces the need to expand cooperation further