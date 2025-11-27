Pashinyan stresses need for dialogue with Azerbaijan to advance normalization

27 November 2025 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday emphasised that the ongoing dialogue with Azerbaijan is essential for the normalisation process between the two countries, Azernews reports via Armenian media.

Asked to comment on what he described as the unchanging narrative from Azerbaijan, despite reciprocal visits by civil society representatives and other normalisation efforts, Pashinyan said:

“Partly due to the lack of dialogue, Armenians see that nothing changes in the statements of Azerbaijanis, and Azerbaijanis, in their view, see that nothing changes in the statements of Armenians. A 37-year conflict cannot be resolved after two meetings of five experts; there must be a process for change to occur.”

He underlined that sustainable progress requires structured engagement and consistent communication between both sides.

On August 8, 2025, leaders from Baku and Yerevan, joined by the US, met in Washington, D.C. and signed a Joint Declaration signalling the cessation of active hostilities and launching a new framework for normalisation.

In October, a historic roundtable was held in Yerevan on October 21–22, 2025, where representatives of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society met for the first time on each other’s soil rather than in a neutral third country. The meeting addressed humanitarian cooperation, trust‑building measures, and potential reopening of regional links under the spirit of the August Washington declaration.

Representatives of Armenian civil society visited Baku on November 21–22, 2025, under the “Peace Bridge” initiative, marking the reciprocal leg of the dialogue process. During the discussions, both delegations committed to ongoing cooperation in media, expert exchanges, and joint projects, formalising their intent to maintain and expand contacts between societies.