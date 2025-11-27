Modern sports education on spotlight at int'l conference [PHOTOS]

27 November 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 3rd International Scientific-Practical Conference on "Modern Sports Education: In Search of New Paradigms" has taken place at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Azernews reports.

The event was organised with the support of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF). It was dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War and to the 95th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by a one-minute silence in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

Rector of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy Rauf Hajiyev stated that expectations for the international conference are high. He stressed that the outcomes of the conference will not be limited to academic discussions; the proposals put forward will form the foundation for a new stage of development in sports education.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva noted that in the modern era, sports increasingly influence education, medicine, psychology, technology, and even the economy.

Executive Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Rashad Rasullu, pointed out that the federation has closely collaborated with the academy over the past four years. He emphasised that this cooperation has yielded positive results both in scientific research and in the field of sports.

Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Ulkar Babayeva, stressed that leveraging international experience and creating broader opportunities for youth are among the academy's main goals.

During the two-day conference, presentations will focus on promoting mass participation in sports and a healthy lifestyle, improving athletes' training systems, and organising sports activities.

The main objective of the conference is to analyse the current state of professional education in sports, identify existing challenges, and discuss development prospects based on international experience.