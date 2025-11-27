Baku, Tbilisi set up working group to expand agricultural cooperation

27 November 2025 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan and Georgia have agreed to establish a joint Working Group to define priority areas of cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Agriculture, that the agreement was reached during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov and Georgia’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture David Songulashvili as part of Mammadov’s visit to Georgia.

The ministers discussed opportunities to increase the trade turnover of agricultural and food products, enhance the exchange of modern technologies, promote digitalisation across the sector, support the training of qualified personnel, and strengthen cooperation between business communities. Both sides also reviewed additional directions where future collaboration could be expanded.

David Songulashvili noted that Georgia is particularly interested in studying Azerbaijan’s experience in agricultural digitalisation, the smart village model, and greenhouse development, stressing that cooperation in these fields could contribute to mutual progress.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to prepare a detailed action plan outlining the next steps based on the issues discussed.