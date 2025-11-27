Azerbaijan represented at int'l symposium dedicated to Silk Road [PHOTOS]

27 November 2025 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Associate Professor Elmira Jafarova, Leading Researcher at the Department of History and Theory of Archaeological Heritage of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, has participated in the 2nd International Symposium on "Current Issues in the Study and Preservation of the Tangible and Cultural Heritage of the Silk Road", Azernews reports.

The event was organised by the Silk Road International Research Institute in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

According to the institute, the event featured presentations by renowned archaeologists, architects, restorers, and museum specialists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, China, the USA, Scotland, the UK, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, Mongolia, Russia, and other countries.

It should be noted that the “Silk Road” International Research Institute was established in 2021 under the Silk Road International University of Tourism and Cultural Heritage.

Following the official opening of the symposium, presentations were delivered in the following sections: "Archaeology and Early Civilizations of the Silk Road," "Objects of the Tangible Cultural Heritage of the Silk Road: Research, Restoration, Museumification, and Popularization," and "Decorative-Applied and Fine Arts, Innovative Technologies in the Development of the Tourism Industry of Silk Road Countries."

At the symposium, Associate Professor Elmira Jafarova presented a report on "The Silk Road as an Urbanisation Factor in Medieval Azerbaijani Cities." She also served as the moderator for the first section, "Archaeology and Early Civilisations of the Silk Road."

Within the framework of the event, roundtables and master classes were organised for participants, doctoral students, and students.

At the closing ceremony of the symposium, participants were awarded certificates and gifts.