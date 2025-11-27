Play 'Khurshidbanu Natavan' staged in memory of Amaliya Panahova [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

27 November 2025 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

The play "Khurshidbanu Natavan" has been showcased at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater in honor of the 80th anniversary of the prominent artist and People's Artist Amaliya Panahova, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli addressed the event. In his remarks, the minister noted Amaliya Panahova's invaluable role in Azerbaijani culture. He underlined that, along with making significant contributions to national theater and cinema, Amaliya Panakhova was also a theater organizer and educator.

Her art was always highly appreciated by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the First Lady of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva. Like the entire cultural sphere, the great actress's work was consistently supported by the state.

The Chairman of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union, People's Artist Haji Ismayilov; Honored Art Worker, Professor Maryam Alizade; and Chief Director of the Baku Municipal Theater, People's Artist Merahim Farzalibayov shared their memories of the great artist and spoke about her successful artistic career and the roles she created.

Afterwards, the play "Khurshidbanu Natavan," in which Amaliya Panahova once performed and which has enjoyed a long stage life, was presented. The play, based on the work of People's Writer Ilyas Afandiyev, is directed by People's Artist Azer Pasha Nematov, with stage design by Honored Cultural Worker Ilham Elkhanoglu and music by People's Artist Siyavush Karimi.

The cast includes People's Artists Maleyka Asadova (Khurshidbanu Natavan), Kazim Abdullayev (Janishin), Honored Artist Anar Heybatov ( Knyaz Khasay), Honored Artist Elshan Jabrayilov (Seyid Huseyin), actor Elchin Afandi (Hidayat Khan), People's Artist Rafiq Azimov (Mirza Ruhullah), Honored Artist Elnar Garayev (Mamayi), actor Vusal Mustafayev (Zahir Bay), People's Artist Haji Ismayilov (Old Knyaz), actors Ramin Shikhaliyev (Dashdamir), Lala Suleymanova (Bayim), Honored Artist Mirza Aghabayli (blind kamancha player), Honored Artist Kazim Hasanquliyev (Malikul-Dovla), actors Javidan Novruz (Navvab), Mahsati Tahirzade (Tahmina), Rustam Rustamov (Shahmar), Honored Artists Elvida Jafarov (Mohnat), Ayshad Mammadov (Fortress Chief), Elshan Rustamov (Shahzade), and actor Tural Ibrahimov (Mikhaylov), as well as Firuza Balayeva, Elsever Rahimov, Elchin Nuraliev, and Nazrin Abdullayeva (ensemble scenes).