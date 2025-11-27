Ankara highlights strong diplomatic performance at G20 summit in Johannesburg

27 November 2025 22:47 (UTC+04:00)

Presidency Communications Director Burhanettin Duran highlighted Turkiye’s active role during the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, stating, “Throughout the G20 program, Turkiye demonstrated a strong commitment to both regional peace and global economic stability. The summit engagements produced extremely valuable outcomes in terms of deepening cooperation and strengthening international solidarity.”

Duran shared his remarks on social media regarding President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s participation at the summit, noting that the meetings were highly productive under Erdoğan’s leadership. He emphasised that the President clearly conveyed Turkiye’s perspectives and proposals during the summit sessions and the post-summit press conferences.

The Communications Director also underlined the significance of Erdoğan’s numerous bilateral meetings with state and government leaders, which focused on cooperation opportunities in critical sectors such as defence, trade, energy, technology, and aviation. “Turkiye’s expanding diplomatic network on a global scale was once again evident during these discussions,” Duran said, adding that Erdoğan drew attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, emphasising Turkiye’s stance and calling for more effective international action.

Regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Duran noted that Turkiye’s constructive approach to promoting peace and regional and global security once again stood out. He continued: “Our President stressed the need for a more inclusive global economic order to counter growing inequalities, highlighting that G20 nations must take greater responsibility and that sustainable, balanced economic structures can only be achieved through joint efforts. Throughout the G20 program, Turkiye demonstrated a strong commitment to regional peace and global economic stability. The summit engagements yielded highly valuable results in terms of deepening partnerships and reinforcing international solidarity.”

Duran also recalled Erdoğan’s announcement that Turkiye will host and preside over the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in November next year. He described the intensive diplomatic traffic, numerous negotiations, and climate-focused engagements over the past months as a clear demonstration of Turkiye’s growing international influence, noting, “This process stands as a tangible success in Turkiye’s determined climate diplomacy.”

Highlighting Turkiye’s proactive role in climate action, Duran emphasised, “President Erdoğan’s 2053 Net Zero Emissions Target demonstrates that Turkiye embraces a development model that considers both today and the future. The green transformation, prioritized across sectors from energy and transportation to urban planning and production, lays a strong foundation for leadership in the COP31 process. Under First Lady Emine Erdoğan’s patronage, the Zero Waste Movement has grown into a global environmental initiative, representing one of the most inspiring success stories for a more sustainable world. Reducing waste, using resources efficiently, and promoting a nature-respecting lifestyle are goals that align perfectly with the spirit of COP31. We believe that this historic gathering in Turkiye will place the heart of climate diplomacy in Anatolia, with global solutions resonating from our country. We extend our gratitude to all contributors and wish the event every success.”