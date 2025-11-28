Türkiye announces Neolithic-era findings

28 November 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye has revealed new archaeological discoveries at Tas Tepeler, one of the country’s largest Neolithic excavation projects, shedding fresh light on life more than 12,000 years ago, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

During a briefing at the Karahantepe Visitor Center in southern Sanliurfa province, Ersoy presented a human sculpture believed to have been placed as a votive offering at the Göbeklitepe site, describing it as a highly aesthetic and striking example of Neolithic sculptural artistry.

Ersoy also showcased two human-face reliefs unearthed during the 2025 excavation season at the Sefertepe archaeological site, noting that these artworks display a unique aesthetic distinct from styles previously observed at Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe, and Sayburc.

One particularly intriguing find is a double-faced human motif carved into a black serpentine bead from Sefertepe, which Ersoy said provides valuable insights into the symbolic and spiritual world of Neolithic communities in the region.

The minister emphasized that these findings suggest densely populated settlements of varying scales existed in southeastern Türkiye during the Neolithic era, highlighting the area’s importance as a cradle of early human civilization.

The Tas Tepeler project encompasses a group of Neolithic sites near Sanliurfa, collectively revealing the sophistication, artistry, and spiritual life of communities that thrived over 12 millennia ago. Archaeologists hope that continued excavations will uncover even more unique artifacts that could reshape our understanding of early human culture in the region.

Some of the newly discovered sculptures and reliefs have already sparked comparisons with modern art, with visitors and researchers marveling at the timeless elegance and expressiveness of Neolithic craftsmanship.