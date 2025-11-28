Azernews.Az

Alibaba debuts advanced Quark AI glasses in China

28 November 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
Alibaba debuts advanced Quark AI glasses in China

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has officially launched its new Quark AI smart glasses in China on Thursday, stepping confidently into the global wearables race currently dominated by companies like Meta, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

