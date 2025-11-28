Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s gold exports surge

28 November 2025 11:42 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In January–October of this year, Azerbaijan exported $276.8 million worth of gold, Azernews reports, citing the November edition of the “Export Review” released by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

