Azerbaijan launches inaugural summit on Future Skills and Professions

28 November 2025 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The first-ever Future Professions Summit, organized by the State Employment Agency, has officially opened in Baku, Azernews reports.

The summit aims to support participants in preparing for the future world of work by fostering professional discussions on transformations in the labor market, emerging professions and skill requirements, as well as the impact of technology and innovation on business.

Key objectives of the summit include identifying and promoting future professions and skills, sharing new trends shaping the business landscape, strengthening cooperation among partners, and enabling professionals in the target audience to access more flexible, innovative, and competitive career solutions.

The event brings together 250 participants, including local and international career consultants, trainers, HR specialists, entrepreneurs, education experts, representatives of the public and private sectors, and development mentors.

It is worth noting that the summit was previously held on October 30 in Nakhchivan city under the motto “Towards the Future.”