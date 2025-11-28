Azeri Light prices edge up

28 November 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azerbaijan’s “Azeri Light” crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port rose by $0.77, or 1.18 percent, compared with the previous figure, reaching $66.05 per barrel, Azernews reports.

It was reported that the price of a barrel of “Azeri Light” on an FOB basis at Türkiye’s Ceyhan port increased by $0.80, or 1.27 percent, to $63.97.

Meanwhile, the price of Urals crude fell by $0.24, or 0.54 percent, compared to the previous level, settling at $44.07 per barrel.

The price of North Sea “Dated Brent” crude rose by $0.73, or 1.15 percent, reaching $64.28 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 sets the average price of a barrel of oil at $70.