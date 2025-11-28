Azeri Light prices edge up
The price of Azerbaijan’s “Azeri Light” crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port rose by $0.77, or 1.18 percent, compared with the previous figure, reaching $66.05 per barrel, Azernews reports.
It was reported that the price of a barrel of “Azeri Light” on an FOB basis at Türkiye’s Ceyhan port increased by $0.80, or 1.27 percent, to $63.97.
Meanwhile, the price of Urals crude fell by $0.24, or 0.54 percent, compared to the previous level, settling at $44.07 per barrel.
The price of North Sea “Dated Brent” crude rose by $0.73, or 1.15 percent, reaching $64.28 per barrel.
Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 sets the average price of a barrel of oil at $70.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!