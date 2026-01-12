Young talents leave audience spellbound [PHOTOS]

12 January 2026 18:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A gala concert and awards ceremony of the Simurg Children's Music Festival has taken place Philharmonic's Chamber and Organ Music Hall, Azernews reports.

The project's author and director, Saida Taghi-zadeh, director of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic and People's Artist, pianist Yegana Akhundova, congratulated the participants and wished them continued success.

It was noted that the festival participants took part in master classes led by well-known professional educators and musicians from various countries. In addition, young performers received training in professional stage performance and etiquette.

Following this, Saida Taghi-zadeh presented diplomas and certificates to the participants.

Certificates were awarded to Inci Humbatova, Ughur Nabi, Fakhriyya Iskandarova, Khadija Jahangirova, Parviz Bagirov, Viktoriya Abbasova, Suada Ishikkent, and Fidan Ibrahimova.

Third-degree prize winners Inji Hasanli and Inji Abbasova earned the right to perform in solo concerts of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic, participate in various projects, and attend future master classes.

The second-degree prize was awarded to Nuray Shahmammadli, who received the opportunity to attend Mira Marchenko's summer school in Montenegro. First-place winner Aydan Nuriyeva was granted the opportunity to present a solo concert program at the Azerbaijan House in Paris.

The evening concluded with an engaging concert program featuring performances by the project's winners, as well as Yevgeniya Epstein (Israel–Croatia) and Saida Taghi-zadeh, who presented works by Azerbaijani and European composers.