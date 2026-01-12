Golden Globe 2026 winners announced

12 January 2026 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place in Beverly Hills, with comedian Nikki Glazer returning as host for the second consecutive year, Azernews reports.

The evening’s biggest winner in the film category was Paul Thomas Anderson’s new release, “Battle after Battle”, which received widespread recognition for its direction, storytelling, and performances. Close behind, the film “Sentimental Value” garnered eight nominations, while “Sinners,” “Hamnet,” “Frankenstein,” and “Wicked: Forever” shared third place in nominations.

In the television category, the series “Adolescence” emerged as the frontrunner, while “White Lotus” led the nominations with six nods, followed by “Murders in a Building” and “Breakup.”

Special honors were also awarded during the ceremony. Ricky Gervais received a special award for best performance in stand-up comedy for his show “Mortality”, while Amy Poehler’s podcast, “Good Communication with Amy Poehler,” was recognized as the best podcast of the year.

The ceremony was praised for its mix of glamour and humor, with Glazer’s witty hosting keeping the audience entertained. Critics also highlighted the diverse range of winners, reflecting the evolving landscape of film, television, and digital media.