Lily Collins responds to heartfelt fan letter from Baku

12 January 2026 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Lily Collins, the star of the hit Netflix series "Emily in Paris", has once again shown her appreciation for the show's global fanbase in a recent Instagram video where she reads fan letters from around the world, Azernews reports.

Among the heartfelt messages was a touching letter from a fan named Vafa from Baku, Azerbaijan, which clearly resonated with the actress.

Vafa, a fan from Baku, Azerbaijan, wrote that she had been watching "Emily in Paris" repeatedly, not just for the fashion and romance, but because of the energy, sincerity, and grace the actress brought to the screen.

She said that the actress inspired her to dream bigger, smile more, and embrace who she was. Vafa added that the actress's kindness, elegance, and strength shone through everything she did, and she wanted to thank her for being real, making viewers feel seen, and sharing her light with the world. Finally, she sent her love and sunshine.

In the video, Lily Collins reacted to the letter with genuine appreciation, saying that one should always dream bigger and that she needed to remind herself of that. She added that playing Emily helped her do so, and that reading letters like this also reminded her.

Following the overwhelming success of the fifth season, Netflix has officially renewed "Emily in Paris" for a sixth season. The decision comes on the heels of impressive viewership numbers, with the latest season breaking records on the platform.

The Season 5 also ranked in the top 10 most popular shows on Netflix in 91 countries.

While the exact premiere date for Season 6 has not yet been announced, and plot details remain under wraps, there is speculation that the upcoming season could see Emily embarking on a new adventure in Greece.

Photo Credit: Poster for Emily in Paris © Netflix.