Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry transfers to SOFAZ shrink sharply compared with previous years
As of October 1, 2025, the amount of funds transferred by the Ministry of Finance to the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) for management stood at 11 million 95.5 thousand manat, according to the Chamber of Accounts’ opinion on the Fund’s budget, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!