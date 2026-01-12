China and EU agree on rules for Chinese electric vehicle exports

12 January 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced that it has reached an agreement with the European Union (EU) on establishing rules for Chinese electric vehicle (EV) exporters to access the EU market, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Under the agreement, the EU will publish a document setting out minimum pricing requirements for electric vehicles “in an objective and fair manner, in line with the principle of non-discrimination and relevant World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.”

Beijing welcomed the development as a demonstration of its commitment to resolving bilateral trade issues through dialogue and ensuring the healthy growth of economic and trade relations.

The move comes after tensions between China and the EU over electric vehicles escalated, following EU claims that China provided “unfair” subsidies to domestic EV manufacturers. In December 2024, the EU imposed countervailing duties on Chinese EV imports, citing these subsidies as creating an uneven playing field for European producers.