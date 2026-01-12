Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s oil production slightly below OPEC+ quota

12 January 2026 17:08 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In 2025, Azerbaijan’s average daily oil production reached 62,400 tons, or around 460,000 barrels per day, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

