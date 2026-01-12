President: Preparatory work underway for construction of two more large reservoirs in liberated territories

12 January 2026 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

“Most likely, we will start practical work this year,” emphasized the head of state.

“The construction of two more large reservoirs in the liberated territories – the “Hakarichay” and “Bargushadchay” reservoirs – is planned, and preparatory work is already underway,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a meeting dedicated to the State Program for 2026-2035 on improving water supply, wastewater, and stormwater systems in the city of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

