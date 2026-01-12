Azernews.Az

Monday January 12 2026

SOCAR leads Azerbaijan’s gas exports, Georgia receives 2.3 bcm

12 January 2026 16:41 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR leads Azerbaijan’s gas exports, Georgia receives 2.3 bcm
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Last year, Azerbaijan exported 2.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more