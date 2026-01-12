Electricity supply now covers entire country, says President

12 January 2026 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted: “As a result, we have resolved the main infrastructure issues. First and foremost, electricity supply now fully covers the entire country.”

“Over the past twenty years, several regional development programs have been adopted. Each program covered a five-year period, and the programs were successfully implemented,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the meeting dedicated to the 2026-2035 State Program on improving water supply, wastewater, and stormwater systems in the city of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

