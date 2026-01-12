SOFAZ equity portfolio hits $18.1 bln in assets amid strong returns

12 January 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In the first nine months of 2025, the assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) equity sub-portfolio rose to $18.119 billion, driven by reclassifications, net cash outflows, and positive investment returns. The portfolio’s performance indicators were largely aligned with the benchmark.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!