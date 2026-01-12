Azernews.Az

Monday January 12 2026

SOFAZ equity portfolio hits $18.1 bln in assets amid strong returns

12 January 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)
SOFAZ equity portfolio hits $18.1 bln in assets amid strong returns
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In the first nine months of 2025, the assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) equity sub-portfolio rose to $18.119 billion, driven by reclassifications, net cash outflows, and positive investment returns. The portfolio’s performance indicators were largely aligned with the benchmark.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more