Azerbaijan leads CIS countries in purchasing power of minimum pensions

28 November 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan ranks first among CIS countries in purchasing power parity for minimum pensions, and second in minimum wages and average monthly pensions.

As reported by Azernews, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev made the remarks at the Future Professions Summit, held for the first time in Baku by the State Employment Agency.

The minister said that since 2018, Azerbaijan has implemented five major social reform packages covering 4 million people. The annual additional financial burden of these reforms amounts to 7.6 billion manats.

“During this period, the number of formal labor contracts increased by 44%, reaching 1.9 million. One of the key indicators of social welfare—the wage fund—has grown 3.2 times,” the minister noted.

He reported that the minimum monthly wage has risen 3.1 times to 400 manats, while the average monthly salary has doubled, reaching 1,088 manats.

As a result of reforms in social payments, the minimum pension has increased 2.9 times to 320 manats, and the average monthly pension has grown 2.6 times to 540 manats.

Payments for state benefits and presidential pension allowances have increased fivefold over the same period.

A.Aliyev emphasized that employment initiatives are already producing clear, measurable outcomes. Over the first 10 months of this year, more than 491,000 people were covered by active employment measures carried out by the ministry.

- 158,000 individuals were provided with jobs

- Over 15,000 people received vocational training across 82 specializations

- More than 16,000 individuals joined self-employment programs

- 302,000 people received career counseling services

“These indicators confirm that our labor market is developing dynamically and inclusively, with young people playing a particularly strong role in this progress,” the minister said.