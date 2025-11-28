Mikayil Jabbarov re-elected as President of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation [PHOTOS]

28 November 2025 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) has been held to review the federation's activities over the past four years, discuss future plans for the development of wrestling, and conduct elections for the Executive Committee, Azernews reports.

At the assembly, President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted the work carried out under the leadership of the Head of State to advance sports in Azerbaijan, including wrestling, nurture young talents, enhance the professionalism of athletes, and achieve greater international success.

After confirming a quorum, the members of the Mandate Commission and the General Assembly were approved. The Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Parvin Piriyev, then presented his report.

Piriyev spoke about the federation's achievements over the past four years. He noted that during this period, the World Cup in Greco-Roman wrestling, the European Olympic Qualification Tournament for Paris 2024, and the U-23 European Championship were successfully held in Baku. Between 2022 and 2025, Azerbaijani athletes won a total of 1,031 medals in various international competitions: 293 gold, 292 silver, and 446 bronze. National teams repeatedly ranked among the top three in European and World Championships across different age groups. Greco-Roman wrestlers were recognized as the strongest team in the world in 2023 and 2024.

To strengthen the material and technical base of wrestling, various infrastructure projects were implemented. Intensive promotional efforts were carried out to increase participation in the sport. Master classes with renowned wrestlers and nationwide seminars for coaches to enhance their skills and knowledge were organized. Special attention was given to the development of wrestling in younger age groups, contributing to major successes in the U15 and U17 categories.

Elections for the AWF presidency were then held. Mikayil Jabbarov was re-elected as president for the next four years. Namig Aliyev, a member of the Bureau of United World Wrestling (UWW), was re-elected as vice-president. Members of the Executive Committee were also elected: Mikayil Jabbarov, Namig Aliyev, Namig Abdullayev, Farid Mansurov, and Vasif Mammadov.

Chingiz Huseynzade and Elnur Mammadov spoke about projects aimed at developing sports in the country and the opportunities created to help athletes succeed internationally.

In his closing remarks, Mikayil Jabbarov outlined the goals and focus areas for the next four years and wished wrestlers continued success in their training and competitions.

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) was established in 1993, the same year Azerbaijan formally joined the international governing body for wrestling.

AWF's main mission is to promote and regulate wrestling throughout Azerbaijan, to discover talented athletes, provide training and coaching, organize both national and international competitions, and ensure that wrestlers represent the country successfully abroad.

The federation works across all age groups and wrestling styles recognized at the Olympic level: freestyle, Greco‑Roman, and women’s wrestling.

Over the years, the Azerbaijani wrestlers have achieved considerable success at international tournaments.

Azerbaijan's wrestlers achieved 2 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze medals at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, totaling 11 medals.

At the 2024 Summer Olympics, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.

Thanks to these efforts, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation continues to raise the level of wrestling in Azerbaijan, producing champions at European, world, and Olympic levels.