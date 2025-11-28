Abu Dhabi Grand Slam: Azerbaijan's judokas' first opponents announced

28 November 2025 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The draw ceremony for the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2025 was held in the United Arab Emirates, where the first opponents of Azerbaijan's judokas have been determined, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 10 judokas across five weight categories in the tournament, which is part of the World Judo Tour series. The event will feature 373 judokas from 52 countries.

In the men's 60 kg category, Ahmad Yusifov will face the winner of the match between Chanad Fetsko (Hungary) and Jeon Seungbeom (South Korea), while Balabey Aghayev will compete against the winner of the match between Marton Andrasi (Hungary) and Salih Yildiz (Turkiye).

In the 66 kg category, Ruslan Pashayev will face Hamad Matlaei (UAE), and Rashad Yelkiev will meet the winner of the match between Denis Vieru (Moldova) and Alessio De Luka (Italy).

In the 73 kg category, Rashid Mammadaliyev will compete against Steven Boldbaatar (USA), and Hidayat Heydarov will face the winner of the match between Adil Osmanov (Moldova) and Giovanni Esposito (Italy).

In the 90 kg category, Murad Fatiyev will take on Alyaksandr Sidorik (Belarus), and Aslan Kotsoev will face Yermakhan Anuarbekov (Kazakhstan).

In the +100 kg category, Jamal Gamzatkhanov will meet the winner of the match between Azamat Chotchaev (Bahrain) and Yelaman Yerkaliyev (Kazakhstan), while Ushangi Kokauri will face the winner of the match between Mikita Svirid (Croatia)and Munir Ertug (Turkiye).

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2025 is scheduled to take place from November 28 to 30.