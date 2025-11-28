Northern Cyprus stresses strategic role of media at OTS Meeting

28 November 2025 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Media and information are not abstract fields but strategic tools that encompass memory, identity, and resilience, according to Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. He made these remarks at the 7th meeting of ministers and senior officials responsible for media and information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Azernews reports.

Ertuğruloğlu highlighted the significance of strengthening joint media cooperation and confirmed that Northern Cyprus is ready to engage with the mechanisms established within the OTS framework and contribute to collaborative media initiatives. He emphasized that such cooperation would reinforce solidarity across the Turkic world and help create a more balanced and objective information environment.

He also pointed out that the digital era poses serious challenges, including digital propaganda, manipulative content, and disinformation. For this reason, professional training programs aimed at improving the skills of journalists, young content creators, and media specialists are crucial. Northern Cyprus is prepared to support these efforts and actively participate in joint projects, which he noted would enhance the media influence of the Turkic world and ensure its voice reaches the global stage more effectively.