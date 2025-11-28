Khankendi attack suspect to stand trial on terrorism charges

28 November 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

A criminal case has been formally referred to court against an individual accused of terrorism and multiple particularly serious crimes committed in the city of Khankendi.

Azernews reports that the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office released detailed information on the case.

According to the statement, a terrorist act was carried out in Khankendi on September 14 of this year, involving an explosion, the use of firearms and ammunition, and an attempted intentional killing of more than two police officers. The Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office has completed the preliminary investigation launched under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code.

Investigators established reasonable suspicions that Karen Avanesyan, a Khankendi resident of Armenian origin born in 1967, committed a series of grave offenses.

According to the case materials, Avanesyan allegedly sought to violate public security, generate panic among civilians, and carry out acts of terrorism accompanied by explosions, loss of life, and other dangerous consequences. To this end, he acquired an “AKMS” automatic rifle, its full set of components, and a large quantity of hand grenades left behind by illegal armed groups that operated in Khankendi until September 2023. He then concealed the weapons in the city for an extended period.

On the morning of September 14, at around 07:00, Avanesyan reportedly left the social shelter where he resided, retrieved the hidden weapons, loaded them in preparation for firing, and by 09:00 took up a position inside an uninhabited house. There, he waited for the arrival of police officers.

Investigators say that after observing a large number of law enforcement personnel attempting to locate him, Avanesyan concluded that the conditions were “ripe” for a terrorist attack and the killing of multiple government officials. From his hiding place, he opened fire on police officers using the automatic weapon, then threw hand grenades at them, causing explosions.

As a result, three police officers sustained varying degrees of bodily injuries, were evacuated from the area, and received necessary medical treatment, which saved their lives.

Despite repeated warnings and lawful demands by authorities, Avanesyan reportedly refused to surrender. Police officers detained him using firearms in accordance with legal procedures, after which he was transported to a hospital and provided medical assistance.

Based on the evidence collected, Avanesyan was charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code, including:

Articles 29,120.2.3; 29,120.2.4; 29,120.2.7; 29,120.2.11 — attempted murder of two or more persons in connection with terrorism, committed in a generally dangerous manner and linked to the performance of official duties;

Article 214.2.3 — terrorism using firearms and objects employed as weapons;

Article 228.1 — illegal acquisition, storage, and transportation of firearms, their components, and ammunition;

Article 315 — resistance and use of force against a representative of the authorities.

Upon the motion of the investigative body and the submission of the supervising prosecutor, the Khankendi City Court ordered a preventive measure of arrest against Avanesyan.

The preliminary investigation has now been completed, and the criminal case has been forwarded to the Ganja Court of Grave Crimes for judicial consideration.